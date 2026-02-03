Home

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch SL vs ENG 2026 3rd T20I match in India online and on TV channel

SL vs ENG 2026 3rd T20I match LIVE: Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka will look to avoid a series whitewash when they take on England in the third and final T20I match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka will take on England in the third and final T20I match in Pallekelle on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

England clinch the series… but the Lankan Lions are roaring for redemption One final chance to sharpen their claws before the T20 showdown. #SonySportsNetwork #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/knvCYnsAuD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) February 3, 2026

When is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

Where is Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

What time will Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match start?

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match in India?

Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

England will be aiming for T20I series whitewash against Sri Lanka as the two sides face off in third and final match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Harry Brook’s England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, winning both the rain-hit T20I matches. The visiting English side won the first T20I match by 11 runs (by DLS method) and followed it up with another win by six wickets (by DLS method). England have now notched up back-to-back T20I series wins over Sri Lanka and have extended their head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game to 12 wins in 16 matches. Young England batter Tom Banton smashed an unbeaten 54 off 33 balls while captain Harry Brook clobbered 36 off 12 balls to help the Englishmen chase down a tricky target. England have already won the ODI series 2-1. For Sri Lanka, young all-rounder Pavan Rathnayake carried on his form from the ODI series while scoring 22-ball 40 in the second game while Pathum Nissanka will be aiming for big knock after falling for 34 off 22 balls in the last match.The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, February 3.The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network in India.The Sri Lanka vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app.Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha ChameeraPhil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid