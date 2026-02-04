Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match

IND U19 vs AFG U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will face Afghanistan with the second semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

India will take on Afghanistan in the second semifinal of ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. (Photo: ICC)

The big Semi-Final awaits! 5-time ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup champions take on Afghanistan in the penultimate clash of the tournament. Will #AyushMhatre & Co. take the final step towards a 10th final? #ICCMensU19WorldCup #INDvAFG | WED, 4th FEB, 12.45 PM pic.twitter.com/VTDi3PCnac — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 4, 2026

When is India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match going to take place?

Where is India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match going to take place?

What time will India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match start?

Where can I watch India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match in India?

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match Predicted 11

India Under-19 team will be eyeing a berth in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England as they face off against Asian rivals Afghanistan in the second semifinal match at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. England have already booked a berth in the title clash with a 27-run win over arch-rivals Australia in the first semifinal. Ayush Mhatre’s Indian side have been one of the two best teams in the tournament along with England, maintaining an all-win record so far. They will be entering the semifinals full of confidence after a massive 58-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Super Six Group A match. Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is only 14 years of age, is their second-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far with 196 runs in 5 matches with 2 fifties and a best of 72 with a strike-rate of 134.24. Abhigyan Kundu has led the run-scoring charts for India with 199 runs in 5 games with 2 fifties and an average of 66.33. In the bowling department, Henil Patel is their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps in 5 matches at an excellent average of 10.09. RS Ambrish and Khilan Patel have claimed 8 wickets each.Afghanistan, on the other hand, had begun their Super Six campaign with a loss at the hands of Sri Lanka but bounced back brilliantly with 191-run win over minnows Ireland. They had topped the Group D in the league stages as well with wins over South Africa, West Indies and Tanzania and cannot be taken lightly in the knockout stages.The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, February 4.The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh DevendranKhalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinowzada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c and wk), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan