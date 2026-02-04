IND U19 vs AFG U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will face Afghanistan with the second semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.India Under-19 team will be eyeing a berth in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 against England as they face off against Asian rivals Afghanistan in the second semifinal match at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. England have already booked a berth in the title clash with a 27-run win over arch-rivals Australia in the first semifinal. Ayush Mhatre’s Indian side have been one of the two best teams in the tournament along with England, maintaining an all-win record so far. They will be entering the semifinals full of confidence after a massive 58-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final Super Six Group A match. Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is only 14 years of age, is their second-highest run-scorer in the World Cup so far with 196 runs in 5 matches with 2 fifties and a best of 72 with a strike-rate of 134.24. Abhigyan Kundu has led the run-scoring charts for India with 199 runs in 5 games with 2 fifties and an average of 66.33. In the bowling department, Henil Patel is their leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps in 5 matches at an excellent average of 10.09. RS Ambrish and Khilan Patel have claimed 8 wickets each.
Here are all the details about India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match…
The big Semi-Final awaits!5-time ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup champions take on Afghanistan in the penultimate clash of the tournament. Will #AyushMhatre & Co. take the final step towards a 10th final? #ICCMensU19WorldCup #INDvAFG | WED, 4th FEB, 12.45 PM pic.twitter.com/VTDi3PCnac — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 4, 2026
When is India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match going to take place?The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, February 4.
Where is India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match going to take place?The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.
What time will India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match start?The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.
Where can I watch India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match LIVE on TV in India?The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match in India?The India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal match Predicted 11India U-19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran Afghanistan U-19: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinowzada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c and wk), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan
