India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs SA 2026 T20 WC 2026 warm-up match in India online and on TV channel

IND vs SA 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will take on 2024 edition finalists South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Team India will take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

Inching closer to the action Just 3⃣ days to go for #TeamIndia‘s opening fixture in the #T20WorldCup #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/xlLXjqgtDb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2026

When is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

Where is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match going to take place?

What time will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start?

Where can I watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match in India?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match Squads

Defending champions Team India will take on 2024 finalists South Africa in their one and only warm-up match ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side are heading into the warm-up clash after a 4-1 win over New Zealand in a five-match T20I series. The T20 World Cup 2026 co-hosts had also defeated South Africa in a T20I series last year. The warm-up match will be an important one for Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as both of them will be vying for one spot in Indian playing 11 with Tilak Varma proving his fitness in the warm-up match for India A against USA earlier this week. Kishan has forced his way ahead of Samson with a brilliant maiden T20I century against New Zealand in the fifth T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram last week. The Jharkhand and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper had also scored a fifty earlier in the series. Samson, on the other hand, had a top-score of 24 in the five-match T20I series. Tilak Varma is expected to play his second warm-up match, this time for the Team India side. The Mumbai Indians batter was ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series after undergoing an operation for an abdominal issue last month.The game will give an opportunity to test their bench strength in the bowling department with Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested. Washington Sundar is still ruled out of action due to a rib fracture and unlikely to take part in the match. Apart from India vs South Africa match, Pakistan will also play their first warm-up match against Ireland from 5pm IST onwards at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo while former champions West Indies will take on Afghanistan in Bengaluru from 3pm IST. Minnows Namibia will also take on Scotland at CoE grounds in Bengaluru from 1pm IST on Wednesday.The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will take place on Wednesday, February 4.The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be available for livestreaming in India on JioHotstar website and app.Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku SinghAiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

