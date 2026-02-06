IND U19 vs ENG U19 ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE: Team India featuring Vaibhav Suryavanshi will face England with an eye on a sixth world title as the two sides face off in the final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.Team India have marched into their 10th final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as they face off against England for the 2026 edition. Ayush Mhatre’s side will take on Thomas Rew-led England team in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 at the Harare Sport Club on Friday. The Indians are eyeing a record-extending sixth world title in the Under-19 format and along with England have been the form outfit in this tournament so far. Led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the top of the order, Team India have marched into the final with an unbeaten record. The Indians successfully hunted down a massive 311-run target against Afghanistan in the semifinal – the highest-ever run-chase in the knockout stages of the tournament. However, Indians last won the Under-19 title back in 2022. England, on the other hand, will be full of confidence as well having knocked out defending champions and arch-rivals Australia in the final. Indians will be boosted by the fine form of their batters with Rajasthan Royals teenage prodigy Suryavanshi smashing a 24-ball fifty in the semifinal while skipper Mhatre also chipped in with a brilliant half-century apart from opener Aaron George’s century.
Ayush Mhatre & Co. are one step away from claiming 6th title for India! #ICCMensU19WorldCup FINAL #INDvENG | FRI, 6th FEB, 12.50 PM pic.twitter.com/jpAN5kr1F5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 5, 2026Here are all the details about India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match…
When is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match going to take place?The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Friday, February 6.
Where is India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match going to take place?The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.
What time will India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match start?The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will begin at 1pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1230pm.
Where can I watch India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match LIVE on TV in India?The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match in India?The India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final match Predicted 11India U-19: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran England U-19: Thomas Rew (c & wk), Ralphie Albert, Caleb Falconer, Joe Moores, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, James Minto, Sebastian Morgan, Alex French, Alex Green, Manny Lumsden
