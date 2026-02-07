PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan will have one eye on the weather as they open their campaign in the tournament against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.Pakistan cricket team will get the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup underway with their opening Group A fixture against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday. The T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with all of Pakistan’s fixtures set to take place in SL according to a ‘hybrid model’ agreement with the ICC. Salman Ali Agha is set to make his T20 World Cup captaincy debut with this match but is an experienced leader now in the T20I format of the game. He has led Pakistan in 43 T20I matches till date and won 27 of those matches. His record has been especially impressive since losing thrice to arch-rivals Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 last year. Since that tournament, Pakistan have 10 out of the 13 T20I matches that they have played and are coming into this World Cup on the back of a 3-0 series whitewash in Lahore against Australia. However, Pakistan stars like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan have featured in previous editions of the T20 World Cup.
Next Up: World CupTomorrow, our ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey begins. We open Group A against Pakistan, ready to test ourselves on the biggest stage & set the tone for the tournament ahead. Preparation done. Focus sharp. Let’s get started. :ICC/Getty#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z503BTJBRR — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) February 6, 2026
When is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will take place on Saturday, February 7.
Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.
What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 start?The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.
Where can I watch Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE on TV in India?The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 in India?The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 Predicted 11Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen
