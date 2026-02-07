Home

Sports

Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs NED in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan will have one eye on the weather as they open their campaign in the tournament against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan batter Babar Azam at a training session at the SSC ground in Colombo on Friday. (Source: X)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Next Up: World Cup Tomorrow, our ICC Men’s T20 World Cup journey begins. We open Group A against Pakistan, ready to test ourselves on the biggest stage & set the tone for the tournament ahead. Preparation done. Focus sharp. Let’s get started. :ICC/Getty#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Z503BTJBRR — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) February 6, 2026

When is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?

Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?

What time will Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 start?

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 in India?

Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 Predicted 11

Pakistan cricket team will get the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup underway with their opening Group A fixture against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sport Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Saturday. The T20 World Cup 2026 is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with all of Pakistan’s fixtures set to take place in SL according to a ‘hybrid model’ agreement with the ICC. Salman Ali Agha is set to make his T20 World Cup captaincy debut with this match but is an experienced leader now in the T20I format of the game. He has led Pakistan in 43 T20I matches till date and won 27 of those matches. His record has been especially impressive since losing thrice to arch-rivals Team India in the Asia Cup 2025 last year. Since that tournament, Pakistan have 10 out of the 13 T20I matches that they have played and are coming into this World Cup on the back of a 3-0 series whitewash in Lahore against Australia. However, Pakistan stars like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Usman Khan have featured in previous editions of the T20 World Cup.“We have been playing cricket together for a long time and in the last six months, we have not lost a single series and have won most of the games. Our preparation is very good, and it is just about how we will execute when the game starts. The way we have been executing from the last six months, if we do the same here, then I fully believe we can win this tournament,” Salman Ali Agha said in the pre-match press conference in Colombo on Friday. There is, however, a major threat of rain over Colombo on Saturday with 68 per cent probability of wet weather. With Pakistan deciding to boycott their Group A match against Team India on February 15, they can’t afford to drop any more points. “Weather is not in our control, it is something we cannot control at all, so talking about it and – as a team, we do not talk about it. And the thing that is not in control, there is no point in controlling it. And we only think about how to win the three matches that we have. Now, how the weather will be, how it will not be, we have to deal with it. But we do not think much about it,” Pakistan captain said. Netherlands, on the other hand, count on batter Max O’Dowd who has turned out in 87 T20I matches for the Dutch side and scored 1 century and 16 fifties. “Look, to be honest, I don’t have much to say about Pakistan boycotting against India, that’s completely out of our control. We just kind of focus on what we’re doing, what we need to do tomorrow, which is to try and beat Pakistan,” O’Dowd said when asked if Pakistan will be under extra pressure against the Netherlands. “We have got three (vs USA, Namibia and India) very important games coming up after that, so we just have to play the game that’s in front of us and everything else will unfold,” the Dutch batter added.The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will take place on Saturday, February 7.The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar AhmedMax O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/