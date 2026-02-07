Home

Sports

India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs USA in India online and on TV channel

IND vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 LIVE: Defending champions Team India will begin their campaign against United States in the third match of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav at a training session in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Locked in and loaded Snapshots from the training session as #TeamIndia get match-ready for their #T20WorldCup opener! #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/8kPnhOmZhW — BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2026

When is India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 going to take place?

Where is Pakistan vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 1 going to take place?

What time will India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 start?

Where can I watch India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 in India?

India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 Predicted 11

Defending champions and co-hosts Team India will look to create history on two fronts at the T20 World Cup 2026 – one to win back-to-back title and second one being crowned champions at home. Suryakumar Yadav’s side will begin their campaign in a Group A clash against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Team India are the world No. 1 T20I side and have been unbeaten in 10 successive bilateral and multi-nation T20I series since winning the T20 World Cup 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. However, they have a few injury concerns on their plate even before the tournament can get underway. On the eve of their match against USA, all-rounder Harshit Rana was ruled out and replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the squad while Washington Sundar’s availability is still uncertain heading into their opener against USA. The co-hosts can’t take USA lightly by any means, since they famously upset Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 league match in New York. They are multi-cultural side with former cricketers from India like Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane and Saurabh Netravalkar, who will be playing the opening game in his home town since he hails from Mumbai.USA cricketers have gained plenty of exposure from the Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 league which features top T20 stars from around the world and their progress was evident when they pushed New Zealand to the brink even while chasing a 200-plus target a few days back. But Indians last lost a match in the T20 World Cup four years back – the semi-final against England in Adelaide.The India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 will take place on Saturday, February 7.The India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.The India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The India vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 3 will not available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun ChakravarthySaiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/