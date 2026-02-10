The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Sports

Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

admin 0

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Namibia vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NAM vs NED in India online and on TV channel

NAM vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 10 LIVE: Namibia will open their campaign against the Netherland, who suffered a heartbreaking loss in opening game vs Pakistan, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.


Published date india.com
Updated: February 10, 2026 8:39 AM IST





Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *