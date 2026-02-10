NZ vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 11 LIVE: New Zealand will look to continue their winning march as they take on Muhammad Waseem’s UAE at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.New Zealand vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand managed to come out unscathed in a tricky opener against Afghanistan and will now eye a dominant win their second Group D match against the United Arab Emirates at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. It is not often that the Black Caps face UAE in international cricket – in fact only six players in the 15-member NZ squad have ever faced UAE till date. New Zealand will have to rely on the experience of former Hong Kong international Mark Chapman, who had previously faced UAE regularly. UAE have stunned New Zealand in the past, like they did back in 2023 in a side featuring current skipper Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman. Muhammad Waseem’s UAE have enjoyed a good run in T20I cricket, having beaten Bangladesh in a bilateral series and pushing Pakistan to the limit in the Asia Cup 2025 last year as well. They have, however, sent back batter Muhammad Zohaib back home due to ‘disciplinary reasons’ according to a statement issued by Emirates Board. UAE are coming into this contest low on confidence after being bowled out for just 81 in the warm-up match against Italy last week. Former India head coach Lalchand Rajput is assisting the UAE team for the T20 World Cup 2026 and his inputs can be crucial for Indian conditions.
Here are all the details about New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11…
We go again in Chennai.#NZvUAE #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DFdZM3VXCZ— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 9, 2026
When is New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 going to take place?The New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 will take place on Tuesday, February 10.
Where is New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 going to take place?The New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time will New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 start?The New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.
Where can I watch New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 LIVE on TV in India?The New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 in India?The New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
New Zealand vs UAE ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match no 11 Predicted 11New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham/Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Mayank Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/
Source link
Leave a Reply