Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PAK vs USA in India online and on TV channel

PAK vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 LIVE: Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan will look to avoid another upset against USA in their second match of the tournament at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Pakistan cricket team will face USA in their 2nd match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday. (Source: X)

A pleasure meeting with @ICC Chairman @JayShah at the #T20WorldCup today. We discussed the exponential growth of cricket in the United States with our world-class infrastructure, star talent, and incredible fans. pic.twitter.com/H1DjIIODSM — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 7, 2026

When is Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 going to take place?

Where is Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 going to take place?

What time will Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 start?

Where can I watch Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 in India?

Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 Predicted 11

Pakistan will carry the nightmares from the 2024 edition as they head into their second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Tuesday. USA had stunned Pakistan with a win in the Super Over after their match had ended in a tie in New York couple of years back. Salman Ali Agha’s side were almost stunned in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026 as well as they slumped to 114 for 7 chasing 148 to win against Netherlands in their opening match last week. It took a dropped catch from Max O’Dowd in the penultimate over and Faheem Ashraf’s match-winning knock of 29 off 11 balls to get them over the line. USA, on the other hand, had defending champions Team India on the mat at 77 for 6 in their opening match but Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s 84 not out bailed the co-hosts out of trouble. Pakistan definitely won’t make the mistake of underestimating Monank Patel’s Pakistan anymore. “This happens often in cricket. It is a past and we can only learn from it. Our focus is on the next match. The group is preparing well and we will be focused on that,” Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza said about USA’s upset win over Pakistan in 2024.Pakistan will have concerns over the form of former captain Babar Azam, who struggled in the opening match against the Netherlands. They might look to bring in Khawaja Nafay in place of wicketkeeper Usman Khan, who was dismissed for a duck vs Netherlands.The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will take place on Tuesday, February 10.The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be held at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The Pakistan vs USA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 12 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan/Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar AhmedAndries Gous (wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/