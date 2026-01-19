Home

GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 LIVE: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to keep up their winning run as the Women’s Premier League juggernaut heads to Vadodara as the former champions take on Ashleigh Gardner’s Gujarat Giants in match No 12 on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB will take on Gujarat Giants in match No 12 of WPL 2026 in Vadodara on Monday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to keep their unbeaten record intact as they take on Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Monday. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB have notched up four wins in four matches in the first leg of WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Ashleigh Gardner’s GG, on the other hand, have two wins and two losses to their name so far from 4 matches. They are currently in 3rd place in the Points Table behind Mumbai Indians, due to their poor net run-rate of -0.319. In the previous WPL 2026 between these two sides, the Giants had RCB in trouble at 43 for 4 before Radha Yadav’s 66 off 47 balls and 28-ball 44 from Richa Ghosh helped Smriti Mandhana’s side bounce back and post 182 for 7. RCB all-rounder Shreyanka Patil picked up a five-wicket haul and Lauren Bell continued her golden run with three wickets as the Giants were bundled out for 150 to lose by 32 runs. For RCB, Arundhati Reddy missed out on the last match against Delhi Capitals due to illness and if she is fit for Monday night’s clash, she will replace Sayali Satghare.The Giants will bank on New Zealand star Sophie Devine to fire again as she is leading six-hitter in WPL 2026 with 10 sixes along with UP Warriorz star Phoebe Litchfield but Devine has taken 52 balls less.The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 will take place on Monday, January 19.The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The GG vs RCB WPL 2026 match no 12 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Shivani Singh, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka SinghGrace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy/Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Lauren Bell