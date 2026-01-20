Home

Delhi Capitals vs Harmanpreet Kaurs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 match no 13 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 in India online and on TV channel

DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians will look to return to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in their first game of the season at the Kotambi stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in match no 13 of the WPL 2026 season in Vadodara on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

Can #DelhiCapitals settle the scores tonight, or will #MumbaiIndians repeat their last performance? #TATAWPL #DCvMI | TODAY , 6:30 PM, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2UQRK9oXas — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 20, 2026

When is DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 going to take place?

Where is DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 going to take place?

What time will DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 start?

Where can I watch DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 on TV in India?

How can I watch livestreaming of DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 in India?

DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been rather inconsistent in the recent past in the current Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season – both teams having lost two out of their last three matches in the season. Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI are in slightly better position with 4 points from 5 matches and currently in second place on the Points Table behind runaway leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, MI are the defending champions of the WPL and two-time winners of the T20 league as well. But MI’s Achilles heel is their top order which has struggled so far this season with an average run-rate of 5.68 by their opening partnership – the worst among all the teams this year. MI have also lost the services of wicketkeeper G. Kamalini for the rest of the season due to injury. She has been replaced by young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who has joined Nita Ambani’s side for Rs 30 lakh. Vaishnavi was a member of India’s triumphant ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad of 2025, has played 5 T20Is for India, scalping 5 wickets from the same. Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC had handed debut to Australian left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton in their last match which they lost to RCB. But if Chinelle Henry fails to recover from her injury, DC are expected to stick to the same playing 11.Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had won the first encounter between the two sides in WPL 2026 by a massive 50-run margin after posting 196 after batting first.The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 will take place on Tuesday, January 20.The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 will be held at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.The DC vs MI WPL 2026 match no 13 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Lucy HamiltonRahila Firdous (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha