India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20I LIVE streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match in India online and on TV

India will look to clinch the series as they face New Zealand in the third match of the five-game T20I series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I take place?

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I on TV?

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I?

When will the toss for the 3rd T20I take place?

India vs New Zealand T20I squads

India have completely outplayed New Zealand in the opening two matches and are now just victory away to clinch the five-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav-led India, will lock horns against Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (January 25). Holding a commanding 2-0 advantage after emphatic wins in Nagpur and Raipur, India will be keen to seal the series, while New Zealand will look to produce a spirited fightback to stay in contention.The third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for Sunday, January 25, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.The third T20I between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports Network.Fans can stream the third T20I between India and New Zealand live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.The toss for the third T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk) and Ravi BishnoiMitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi and Kristian Clarke (first three games)