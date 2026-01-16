Home

Vaibhav Suryavanshis India U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 ICC U19 World Cup match LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Dtae, when and where to watch in India online and on TV

After securing a six-wicket win over USA U19 in World Cup opener, five-times champions India are set to lock horns against Bangladesh U19 team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What is the schedule for the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19?

Where is the ICC U19 World Cup clash between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 schedule to be played?

Which TV channels will air the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19?

Where can fans watch the ICC U19 World Cup match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 online?

India U19 and Bangladesh U19 squad

Five-times champions India started their ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 campaign on a solid note as they secured a convincing six-wicket win over USA U-19 in a rain affected match. Following a disappointing start of U-19 World Cup, skipper Ayush Mhatre and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be keen to give India a good start, alongside vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra. The middle order will be strengthened by all-rounders Aaron George and Vedant Trivedi, with wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu adding further depth to the lineup. Talking about the bowling department, India boast a strong pace battery in D. Deepesh, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh and Udhav Mohan. Spin department includes Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel and Mohamed Enaan, ensuring a balanced and versatile attack. India team has been in an excellent run of form over the past year, highlighted by youth series victories in England, Australia and South Africa. The recent win over the USA was their 14th in the last 17 matches, and the team will be keen to carry that momentum into the clash against Bangladesh.Bangladesh, on the other hand, will rely on experience of skipper Azizul Hakim to guide the side in the tournament, which is being co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Hakim and vice-captain Zawad Abrar will anchor the batting unit, with the duo enjoying prolific returns at the Under-19 level. Bangladesh’s attack looks strong as pacers Iqbal Hossain and Al Fahad have been the standout performers since the last U19 World Cup, picking up 45 and 43 wickets respectively. Left-arm spinner Samiun Basir provides balance to the attack, having claimed 29 wickets at an economy rate of under four.India U19 and Bangladesh U19 are set to lock horns on Saturday, January 17, in a highly anticipated ICC U19 World Cup match.India’s U19 World Cup clash against Bangladesh U19 will take place at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.India’s U19 World Cup clash against Bangladesh U19 will air live on the Star Sports Network.Live streaming of India’s U19 World Cup clash against Bangladesh U19 will be available on the JioHotstar app.Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shaharia Al Amin, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Al Fahad, Shahriar Ahmed, Iqbal Hossain. Reserves: Abdur Rahim, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farhan Shahriar, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Sanjid Majumder, Md Sobuj.