TNPL 2023 Auction: Jackpot For Sai Sudharsan, Sonu Yadav, Bag Record Money on Day 1

It was an action-packed 1st day of the TNPL Auction where the likes of Sai Sudarshan and Sonu Yadav fetched the highest sums on the opening day.

SQUADS SO FAR

Chepauk Super Gillies – N Jagadeesan (retained) , U Sasidev (retained), Baba Aparajith (INR 10 lakh), Harish Kumar S (INR 12.8 lakh), Harish Kumar (INR 12.8 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (INR 17.6 lakh), R Satish (4.2 lakh), Pardosh Ranjan Paul (5 lakh).

Nellai Royal Kings – Ajitesh (retained), Karthik Manikandan (retained), Sandeep Warrier (INR 8.25 lakh), Mohan Prasath S (INR 3.4 lakhs), Sonu Yadav R (INR 15.2 lakhs), Aswin Crist INR (2 lakh), Arun Karthik (INR 12 lakh).

Idream Tirupur Tamizhans – Tushar Raheja (retained), Vijay Shankar (INR 10.25 lakh), Ajith Ram (INR 4.2 lakhs), Sai Kishore (INR 13 lakhs), Anirudh Sitaram, NS Chaturved (INR 8 lakhs).

Lyca Kovai Kings – Shahrukh Khan (retained), Suresh Kumar(retained), Sai Sudarshan (INR 21.6 lakhs), M Siddharth, M Mohammed (INR 10.6 lakh).

Dindigul Dragons – Ravichandran Ashwin(retained), Varun Chakravarthy (INR 6.75 lakhs), Baba Indrajith (INR 6 lakhs), Subodh Kumar Bhati (INR 10.4 lakh), Saravana Kumar P (6.6 lakh).

Ba11sy Trichy – Antony Dhas (retained), T. Natarajan (INR 6.25 lakh), Daryl S Ferrario (INR 4.4 lakh), Monish Satish (INR 2 lakh), Athisayaraj Davidson (INR 5.2 lakh).

Salem Spartans – Ganesh Moorthi (retained), Kaushik Gandhi (INR 8.4 lakh), Jaganath Sinivas (INR 4.3 lakh), Abhishek Tanwar (INR 13.2 lakh).

Siechem Madurai Panthers – V Gautham (retained), Washington Sundar (INR 6.75 lakhs), J Koushik (INR 7.40 lakh), Swapnil Singh (INR 12 lakhs), Hari Nishaanth C (INR 12.2 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 6.4 lakh).