TNPL 2023: Salem Spartans’ Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs Off Last Delivery

Abhishek Tanwar’s Salem Spartans lost the game by 52 runs. Tanwar himself gave away 18 runs off the final delivery.

Salem Spartans lost the game by 52 runs.

The Tamil Nadu Premier League game between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies created a record last night. Unfortunately, it was something that the Spartans would like to forget. Their skipper, Abhishek Tanwar, conceded 18 runs off the last delivery. This was one of the most expensive deliveries in T20 history.

Abhishek Tanwar chose the final over to bowl. The Salem Spartans skipper started off with a single. He was able to control Sanjay Yadav’s aggressive batting to a great extent. But, on the final delivery, Tanwar overstepped the boundary line. It was the start of absolute mayhem.

18 Runs Off One Delivery

Abhishek Tanwar tried to bamboozle Sanjav Yadav with a full toss. Yadav smashed the ball for a six. It turned out that Tanwar had overstepped again, so it was another free-hit in CSG’s favour.

Tanwar’s poor run did not come to an end. He overstepped once again to give the Chepauk Super Gillies another free hit. The Salem Spartans skipper finished the over with a wide and a six.

Abhishek Tanwar’s last over helped the Chepauk Super Gillies to go from 191 runs to 217 runs at the end of their innings.

The most expensive final delivery in history – 18 runs from the last ball of the 20th over. pic.twitter.com/rf8b0wMhOw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 13, 2023

How Fans Reacted

Cricket fans were left in disbelief on watching Abhishek Tanwar’s final delivery.

“I felt bad for this guy, he bowled exceptionally well for his 1st 3 overs. I don’t know what went wrong in his last over, I am sure he will come back stronger in the remaining matches,” a user wrote.

I felt bad for this guy,he bowled exceptionally well for his 1st 3 overs don’t know what went wrong in his last over, I am sure he will come back stronger in remaining matches — Syed Muhammad (@ImCricLegend) June 13, 2023

Others were far less forgiving. “It cannot be a mistake and even if it’s a mistake he (Abhishek Tanwar) is definitely not eligible to play at this level,” a comment read.

It cannot be mistake and even if it’s a mistake he is definitely not eligible to play at this level — Fardeen Aalam (@FardeenAalam2) June 13, 2023

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Chasing down 218 runs, the Salem Spartans had a poor start. The team was fumbling at 61/3 in 9.3 overs. Muhammed Adnan Khan put in all his effort to get his team past the victory line. Yet, his unbeaten 47 off 15 deliveries, proved to be too little, too late.

Chepauk Super Gillies won the game by 52 runs.

The Salem Spartans will look to bounce back from their defeat in the next game. The Abhishek Tanwar-led side is set to face off against Ba11sy Trichy on June 18. On the other hand, the Chepauk Super Gillies will look to continue their winning momentum when they clash with the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 15..















