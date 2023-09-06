Home

‘Today, We Went From Two To Three’ Rahul Tewatia And His Wife Ridhi Pannu Welcome Their First Child

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and his wife Ridhi Pannu have welcomed their first child. Both couples are blessed with a daughter.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and his wife Ridhi Pannu have welcomed their first child. Both couples are blessed with a daughter. The 30-year-old all-rounder shared this happy news through his Instagram post on September 5, Tuesday.

The joyous message and the heartwarming image instantly captured the hearts of his fans, fellow cricketers, and well-wishers worldwide. It’s a moment that transcends the boundaries of the cricketing field, reminding us all of the universal joy that comes with the arrival of a newborn.

The Gujarat Titans all-rounder captioned his post on Instagram with an image of the newborn’s legs, welcoming her arrival. “Today, we went from two to three. She’s here! She’s here today. Beautiful and Sweet😍❤️ #blessed😇,” he wrote.

Tewatia was last seen on the cricket pitch during the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) season. The GT all-rounder lost a close final against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tewatia was born on May 20, 1993, in Faridabad, Haryana. He started playing cricket at a young age and made his Ranji Trophy debut for Haryana in 2013. In 2014, he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction. Although he was more prominent in List-A cricket, the 30-year-old all-rounder has played in only 30 games and scalped 44 wickets at an average of 23.81. Tewatia has also been sensational with the bat in the one-day format in domestic cricket, averaging 36.15 at a strike rate of over 115.

In the IPL 2020 season, Tewatia played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), where he had an outstanding season averaging 42.50 in 14 matches at a strike rate of 139.34. His exploits earned him a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the home series against England in 2021.















