WPL 2023: ‘Told Players To Play Natural’, Says Harmanpreet Kaur After Mumbai Indians’ Opening Win

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates after Mumbai Indians’ win in WPL 2023. (Image: Twitter/WPL)

WPL 2023 News: ‘Play simple and express yourself’ was the message from Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper said after Mumbai Indians’ 143-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener on Saturday in Navi Mumbai.

Sent into bat first, Mumbai Indians rode on Hayley Matthews (47), Harmanpreet Kaur (65 from 30 balls) and Amelia Kerr’s (45 not out) knocks to post a mammoth 207/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat Giants were off to a disastrous start losing a wicket and skipper Beth Mooney retired hurt in the first over.

Thereafter, it was all Mumbai Indians as the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Kerr and young Saika Ishaque kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Gujarat Giants finished at 64/9 in 15.1 overs. Ishaque was the pick of the bowlers with 4/11.

“I think it was a brilliant start, it felt like a dream come true. First day and whatever we did it worked well for us. We kept things simpe and clear. Told players to play natural. It is a big day for women’s cricket and we talked about expressing ourselves,” Harmanpreet said after tge game.

Taking about her own knock, the India captain said, “I watched the ball nicely and backed myself. Whatever came my way, I backed myself and it went my way.” “When we were batting, we knew it is a very good batting wicket.

“When the other team was bowling in the right spot, it was not easy to play. So told our bowlers it will not be easy if you bowl in the right spot. And I am happy that every bowler bowled well. It’s a big day and a big victory for us,” she added.

Earlier, Mooney seemed to have twisted her ankle while going for a run. She looked uncomfortable in the ground and walked off the pitch with the help of the physio. Asked about Mooney’s injury, Gujarat Giants’ stand-in captain Sneh Rana said, “The physio will be better placed to explain.”











