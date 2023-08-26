August 26, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says There Is So Much Likeness Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

3 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says ”There’s So Much Likeness” Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

”I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it’s gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office”- Tom Moody.

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup, india vs pakistan, babar azam, virat kohli, kohli vs babar, tom moody
Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says ”There’s So Much Likeness” Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has put the likes of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in the same bracket and says that both of them have quite a number of similarities in between ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

”I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many, many years”, Moody was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Moody added that it would be delight to watch them during the course of the tournament and one can just can’t give it an edge over each other.

“So, there’s so much likeness between the two and I wouldn’t go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it’s gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office,” he said.

The Australian also said that the captaincy responsibility has made Babar a better leader.

“The microscope is very much on every single captain and every single move and suddenly you’ve got so many experts out there when you do make a move that maybe not be the right move at the time but I think that he’s still dealing with the growing pressures of captaincy there’s no question of that.”

“So, you know, he’ll only continue to get better. He is also got around him, I mentioned the experience of this Pakistan side now he’s also got a lot of experience around him and a lot of players that have been in captaincy roles whether that be in franchise cricket or in their domestic cricket, so he’s got a lot of strong leadership pillars around which I’m sure he’ll draw upon,” he elaborated.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Netherlands Bank On Camps, Practice Matches In India To Make Impact

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

India Has Got Good Wickets, So I Think Openers Will Get Good Opportunities, Says Virender Sehwag

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

SRM University-AP Hosts Global Principal Conclave: Fostering Global Perspective in Education

43 mins ago
3 min read

Run in Reasons to Plan your City Break with ITC Maratha, Mumbai – A Luxury Collection Hotel

43 mins ago
2 min read

Kapil Dev Warns Team India To Give Game-Time To Injured Players Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Tom Moody Puts Babar Azam In Same Bracket Of Virat Kohli, Says There Is So Much Likeness Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago admin