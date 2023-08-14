Top 10 Greatest Sporting Achievements By India Post 1947

Home

New Delhi: Another year has passed and now we enter into the 76th anniversary of India’s independence. In these 76 years, we have come a long way. We have seen significant progress in education, politics, economy, movies and when it comes to sports, our great individual athletes and national teams have held our tri-colour with pride and have made our country proud at the biggest sporting events of the world. India have seen many highs and lows in the last 7 decades. From winning World Cups to gold medals in Olympics, Indians have been celebrated all over the globe and there were times, just as any sport teaches us, even fell short on the losing side. But this roller-coaster of a journey has made us even stronger and after that as the famous saying goes- Miles to go before I sleep. Let’s take a look at the top 10 greatest sporting achievements by India after 15th August, 1947.

1) Indian Hockey Team Winning Most Number Of Olympic Gold Medals

The Indian hockey team have achieved remarkable feats in the last 76 years and their is one such achievement, no team in the world have ever managed to replicate. The Men in Blue have won a total of 8 gold medals in the Olympics, 5 of them coming after independence. In the first three gold medal-winning campaigns, India played as British India and only Germany is second to us with 4 gold medal wins. The last gold medal for India in hockey came in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. The hockey national team also clinched the World Cup once in 1975.

2) Golden Era of Indian Football

The period from 1950s to early 1960s was a time, when India football team was proudly called as the ‘Brazil of Asia’. Under the tutelage of the great Syed Abdul Rahim, India’s legendary football coach, the Blue Tigers saw two gold medal victories in Asian Games 1951 and 1962. With less facilities and infrastructure for the football team, India became the first Asian side to secure 4th position in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. They are still the only Asian footballing country to hold this record. In the 1964 AFC Asian Cup, they came second, which is till now their best ever finish in Asian football’s biggest stage.

3) Indian Cricket Team Winning the 1983, 2007 and 2011 World cups

Perhaps India’s greatest ever achievement as claimed by many was the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England. No one expected India to clinch the coveted trophy and didn’t even consider the Men in Blue to make it to the knockouts. Kapil Dev and his devils defied all odds and defeated the invincible West Indies team led by Clive Llyod in the final. This victory was the start of a new era which changed the entire face of Indian sports. Cricket became a household favourite and that was the start, which led to the birth of our modern cricketing heroes. India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, followed by the 50-over World Cup in 2011 once again under Dhoni. The 2011 victory was India’s second ever ODI World Cup triumph after 28 long years.

4) Abhinav Bindra Gold in Beijing Olympics

Abhinav Bindra got his name into the history books when he became the first ever Indian to win gold in an individual sport at the Olympics. Bindra won gold in shooting at men’s 10-metre air rifle in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

5) Neeraj Chopra Gold in Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra brought India’s second individual gold after 13 years in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw. Chopra became the first Indian to win a medal in athletics in the Olympics.

6) Mary Kom Winning Most Number of World Championships in Boxing

India’s legendary and one of the best boxers in the history of the game, MC Mary Kom has won a total of 6 World Championships in the women’s category. She also holds the joint most number of Championship wins (6) in the history of boxing with Cuban legend Felix Savon across all categories. She is arguably regarded as the greatest female athlete in Indian sports.

7) Leander Paes Winning Bronze in Men’s Singles at 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Indian tennis great, Leander Paes winning the bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics is the greatest ever individual performance in Indian tennis history. No Indian has won any individual grand slams. But this triumph showed how Paes is underrated in the singles category, someone who has been considered a legend in doubles and mix-doubles.

8) East Bengal Winning the ASEAN Cup

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC defied all odds in 2003 by beating Thailand side and one of the best Asian teams during that period, BEC Tero Sasana 3-1 to lift the ASEAN Cup. It was a friendly tournament featuring the best teams from ASEAN (Southeast Asia) region. This victory is considered to be the greatest achievement by an Indian football club at the international level.

9) PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar Winning Most Number of Olympic Medals in Individual Sport For India

Badminton ace PV Sindhu and Wrestling great Sushil Kumar have won the most number of Olympic medals (2) for India. Both have a silver and a bronze each under their belt.

10) Viswanathan Anand Only Indian to Win 5 World Championships in Chess

Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand scripted history in 2000, when he became the first Indian to win the World Championships in chess. He went onto win 4 more in his illustrious career, making him the greatest ever Indian chess player.















