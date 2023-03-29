Top Picks – Bangladesh vs Ireland, Playing 11s Todays Match Chattogram 1.30 PM IST March 29, Wednesday

Home

Without a doubt, Bangladesh will start hot favourites at home against Ireland. It is the second T20I between the two sides and a one-sided contest could be on the cards. Interesting to see Bangladesh’s approach against the Irish side.

TOSS – Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I toss will take place at 1 PM IST on Wednesday

Time – 1.30 PM IST, March 29, Wednesday.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Wicket-Keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (VC)

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C)

Bowlers: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mark Adair.

Bangladesh: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Jaker Ali

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand, Thomas Mayes











