12.6 C
New York

Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 6 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 4: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 4: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 4: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.
SRH vs RR Dream11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals starts at 3:30 PM, check Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, & Live Streaming Details: Follow IPL 2023 Live Updates
(Credits: RR/Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan, IPL 2023, Match 4: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday:

The Rajasthan side will travel to Hyderabad on Sunday for their IPL 2023 opener against the SunRisers. While SRH is a formidable unit at home, it will be the threat of Jos Buttler that would worry the home side. All in all it is set to be a mouthwatering clash.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 4: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: SRH vs RR, match 4, IPL

Date & Time: April 2, 3:30 PM





Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

. . .