Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Todays Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 3, Monday

Chennai vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 6: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 3, Monday

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 6: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, CSK vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSK vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Chennai vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Match 6: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Chepauk 7.30 PM IST April 3, Monday:

Chennai would be back at home after four years of not playing in front of a packed stadium on Monday. While the occasion is big, the pressure would be on CSK after they lost their opener against Gujarat. On the other hand, Lucknow won their opener and would look to continue the winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: CSK vs LSG, match 6, IPL

Date & Time: April 3, 7:30 PM

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Devon Conway

Batters: Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs LSG Probable Playing XI

Lucknow: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK vs LSG SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra











