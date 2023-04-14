Home

Lucknow Vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 21: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 21: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

LSG vs PBKS Match Details

Match: LSG vs PBKS, Match 19

Date & Time: April 15, 7:30 PM

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Short

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Probable Playing XI

LSG Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra

PBKS Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

LSG vs PBKS Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.











