Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Todays Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 13: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 9, Sunday

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 13

Gujarat vs Kolkata, IPL 2023, Match 13: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 9, Sunday:

GT vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 13: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and GT vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, GT vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, GT vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: GT vs KKR, match 13, IPL

Date & Time: April 9, 3:30 PM

Venue: Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

GT vs KKR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

GT vs KKR Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana