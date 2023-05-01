Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Todays Match, Ekana stadium

Home

Lucknow vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 43: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST, May 1, Monday

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 43: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips

Gujarat Titans Look To Maintain Momentum Against Visiting Lucknow Super Giants. ( Image: PTI)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Lucknow vs Bangalore, IPL 2023, Match 43: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST, May 1, Monday:

Match Details

Match: LSG vs RCB, Match 43, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 1, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur/Yudhvir Singh Charak

RCB: Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj

LSG vs RCB Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma











