Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Todays Match, IS Bindra stadium, Mohali

Punjab vs Lucknow Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 38: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, IS Bindra stadium, Mohali, 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Friday

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 38th Match – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Dream11 Team Prediction

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 38: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, PBKS vs LSG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, PBKS vs LSG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: PBKS vs LSG, Match 38, IPL

Date & Time: April 28, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Harpreet Bhatia, KL Rahul (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Naveen ul Haq/Mark Wood and Yash Thakur/Amit Mishra.

Punjab: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short/Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS vs LSG SQUADS

Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma











