September 2, 2023

Toss Is Not In Our Hands, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Not Happy With Toss Outcome Against India

2 hours ago admin


Pakistan have got themselves a very good start in the early proceedings of the game as Shaheen Afridi picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. 

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: ‘Toss Is Not In Our Hands’, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Not Happy With Toss Outcome Against India. (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele, Sri Lanka: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was not happy with the toss outcome as India after winning the toss chose to bat first in the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele on Saturday. Azam clearly expressed disappointment as he also wanted to bat first as he and his team have played a lot of cricket at this very ground. The Men in Green are playing with the same playing XI. Keeping themselves calm and composed is their main motive.

“We would have batted first, but toss is not in our hands. We have played a lot of cricket here, so we know the conditions. Top teams are playing so Asia Cup is good. We’ll try to do our best. We are playing with the same combination, no changes. Performing well always gives you confidence, we’ll try to capitalize. It’s a high intensity match, we’ll try to be calm and composed,” Babar Azam said at the toss.

After 8 overs of play, India were batting at 42/2 with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at the crease.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.










