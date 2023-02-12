Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS: Travis Head Likely To Replace David Warner As Australia Look To Revive Series In Delhi

According to a The Sydney Morning Herald report, Australia have flown in Queensland spinner Matt Kuhnemann as a replacement for Mitchell Swepson, who is believed to be returning home for the birth of his child.

David Warner scored 1 and 10 against India in the first Test in Nagpur. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: Australia are likely to make few changes in their playing XI for the second Test against India in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy after being hammered brutally in the first game which ended inside three days.

In Nagpur, Australia succumbed to an innings and 132 runs defeat against India after being all out for paltry 91 in the second innings. Australia made 177 in the first innings before allowing the hosts to post 400 all out.

However, according to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, the visitors may replace opener David Warner with Travis Head after the former scored 1 and 10 in Nagpur. Head had a terrific home season and even performed well against South Africa which Australia won before coming to India.

Australia are also considering to play three spinners with Queenslander Matt Kuhnemann likely to make his debut after being flown in as a replacement for Mitch Swepson, who is believed to be returning home for the birth of his child.

Australia played two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy in Nagpur with tha latter picking up seven wickets during the Indian innings on debut. However, Kuhnemann’s selection is subject to how the pitch looks like before the Test. Delhi, geerally aids spinners.

Pacer Mitchell Starc, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury, is likely to be available for the second Test, giving a boost to their pace attack. In that case, Scott Boland will have to sit out after the Victorian played a perfect holding role in Nagpur.

There is certainty that Josh Halewood might miss out again while a call on Cameron Green is expected to be taken before the game. Green could solve a few problems for Australia as he can balance the middle-order and also add up as a fifth bowling option for Pat Cummins.











