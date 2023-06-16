Home

Trolls Blame Aakash Chopra For India’s WTC Loss, His Response Is A Hit

After India’s loss in the WTC final, some users trolled Aakash Chopra and blamed him for the defeat. The former cricketer’s response stole the show.

Aakash Chopra gave a befitting response to trolls.

Team India’s hopes of winning their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) were shattered after they were defeated by Australia earlier this month. India’s disappointing performance infuriated innumerable fans. Indian players had to face the wrath of their supporters on social media for the poor show on the field. Not just that, even former cricketer Aakash Chopra was even subjected to online trolling. Taking a dig at the ex-India batter, one social media user wrote, “India never won a cup since Aakash Chopra became a commentator.”

Aakash Chopra did not take much time in coming up with a befitting response. “I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And the Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it,” the ex-India cricketer tweeted while responding.

I commentated on the 2013 Champions Trophy. And Asia Cup after that. But I get your point. Somebody has to be blamed for the losses. I will take it 🤗 https://t.co/f9O8mwUNvh — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2023

Aakash Chopra was talking about Team India’s Champions Trophy victory in 2013 and Asia Cup wins in 2016 and 2018. India, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, defeated England in the summit clash to clinch the Champions Trophy in 2013. Notably, it was the Indian team’s last triumph in an ICC tournament.

Aakash Chopra’s Brilliant Reply To Trolls

But the online trolling did not stop there. While responding to Aakash Chopra’s post, one Twitter user wrote, “This time India will surely win because Aakash Chopra is now not in Star Sports.”

This time India will surely win bcoz @cricketaakash is now NOT in @StarSportsIndia 🤗🔥 — Banjit Kalita (বনজিৎ কলিতা) 🇮🇳 (@BanjitKalita10) June 15, 2023

Aakash Chopra issued an apt response. The former batter replied, “You surely aren’t talking about the WTC finals? I wasn’t there for that too.”

You surely aren’t talking about the WTC finals? 😊 I wasn’t there for that too. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 15, 2023

WTC 2023:

Coming back to on-field developments, chasing a mammoth total of 444, Team India were bundled out for 234 in the WTC final. Ajinkya Rahane, who made his comeback in Tests, played commendable knocks in both innings but he still could not earn a victory for his side. Spinner Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets in the second innings to secure a comfortable 209-run win for the Aussies.

Team India will now be looking to forget the defeat against Australia as soon as possible. They will kick off the next WTC cycle on a promising note. Rohit Sharma's men will be up against the West Indies in a two-Test series. The first fixture is scheduled to start from July 12.
















