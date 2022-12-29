TV Present Asks Participant Bizarre Query On Serena Williams, Sania Mirza Reacts | Tennis Information

A query requested to one of many contestants throughout an American present ‘Who Needs to Be a Millionaire?’ goes viral on social media. An image has surfaced on-line during which the contestant might be seen attempting to reply a query which was associated to the game of tennis. “Which of those tennis greats as soon as gained the Australian Open whereas roughly eight weeks pregnant?” was the query, however what made it humorous was its set of choices. Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe had been the 4 choices.

For the unversed, three – Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe – out of the 4 gamers within the choice given are male, whereas the one feminine in it’s Serena.

The image of the viral query has left the netizens in splits. And now, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has reacted to it as nicely.

“Robust one,” wrote Sania with laughing emojis on the viral image.

Sania Mirza had earlier determined to stop skilled tennis after the tip of the 2022 season however she later determined to take extra time.

Sania Mirza had pulled out of the US Open this 12 months attributable to an damage, she had introduced on Instagram. “Hello guys, a fast replace. I simply have some not so nice information. I harm my forearm/elbow whereas taking part in in Canada 2 weeks in the past and clearly, did not understand how unhealthy it was till I bought my scans yesterday and sadly I’ve infact torn just a little little bit of my tendon,” Mirza wrote on Instagram.

“I can be out for weeks and have pulled out of US Open. This is not perfect and it is horrible timing and it’ll change a few of my retirement plans however I’ll preserve you posted,” she added.

