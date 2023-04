TVR vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, Match 26

Home

Sports

TVR vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 1.45 PM IST April 10 Tuesday

DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TVR vs PAL, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, DCA Trivandrum Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad, Online Cricket Tips DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad Kerala T20 Championship, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala T20.

TVR vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TVR vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Prediction NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TVR vs PAL, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship, DCA Trivandrum Dream11 Team Player List, DCA Palakkad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad, Online Cricket Tips DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad Kerala T20 Championship, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala T20. TVR vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship: Captain, Vice-captain – DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad, Today’s Probable XIs at St Xavier’s Ground at 1.45 PM IST April 10 Tuesday Championship.

TOSS: The NSK Trophy – Kerala T20 Championship toss between DCA Trivandrum vs DCA Palakkad will take place at 1:15 PM IST – on April 3.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

TVR vs PAL Dream11 Team

Keeper – M A Ashik

Batsmen – Shoun Roger, Yadhu Krishnan, Krishna Prasad (c)

All-rounders – KN Harikrishnan (vc), K V Abhinav, Jaison Peter

Bowlers – Vaisakh Chandran, Muthu Prasad, Rahul Chandran, Fazil Fanoos.

TVR vs PAL Probable Playing XIs

DCA Trivandrum: Krishna Prasad©, Abhishek Nair, Shoun Roger, Abhishek Pratap, J Ananthakrishnan, Arjun AK(wk), Bharath Surya, Fazil Fanoos, Abhishek Mohan, Biju Narayanan, Rahul Chandran, Rohan Nair

DCA Palakkad: Sachin Suresh©(wk), Abishek Krishna P M, Vinod P V, Harikrishnan R, Ashwin Anand, Akshay T K, Afrad Reshab P N, Ramshad, Ajith Raj, Ajmal A, Jishnu Manikanda, Aksah K.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.