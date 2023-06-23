Home

‘Talent Meets Opprtunity’: Twitter Erupts after Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad Make India Test Squad Vs West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal was with the Indian squad for WTC Final as the standby player whereas Gaikwad who was earlier announced in the squad he took his name back due to his marriage.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the squad for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies which will be played from July 12. BCCI made some drastic changes in the Test squad against WI following India’s defeat in the recently concluded World Test Championship 2023 Final. The board indicated that they are slowly entering the transition phase in the Test set-up as the selection committee chooses young batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal over Cheteshwar Pujara.

The upcoming Test match series will be the opportunity for both the batters to showcase their skills.

Just after the selection twitterati started lavishing parise on selection comettee for selecting both the cricketers for WI squad here are the viral reactions:

When talent meets opportunity These 2 guys are a proper example of this @IPL thank you for giving us such good emerging talents The whole world is jealous of our ipl and even few of our own guys are not happy with the success of ipl Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/th0n8huQ3Y — Ansh Thakur (@imthakuransh) June 23, 2023

How times change !

Pujara Dropped and Ajinkya is now the Vice Captain … Ruturaj gets his maiden Test Call !#TeamIndia https://t.co/ynGUAL0qc3 — Mudit 🇮🇳 (@MuditHastir) June 23, 2023

Jaiswal in First-class cricket: Innings – 26

Runs – 1845

Average – 80.21 21-years-old, work so hard in domestics, continued his good run for India A and got the deserving call into the Test team in the new cycle. pic.twitter.com/XqsVMzWqnL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2023

India Test Squad Against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.















