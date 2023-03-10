6.7 C
New York

Twitter Erupts As Old Rivals Meet Again At Legends League Cricket

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shahid Afridi Vs Gautam Gambhir: Twitter Erupts As Old Rivals Meet Again At Legends League Cricket

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi are the captains of India Maharajas and Asia Lions respectively at LLC 2023.

Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi fight, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi controversy, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi twitter fight, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi cricket,Legends League Cricket, Legends League Cricket news, Legends League Cricket updates, Legends League Cricket update, Legends League Cricket match, Legends League Cricket match today, Legends League Cricket match Afridi vs gambhir, Afridi vs Gambhir, Indian maharajas vs Asian Lions, Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, LLC 2023, LLC match, LLC match today, Legends League Cricket 2023, Legends League Cricket 2023 news, Legends League Cricket 2023 update, Legends League Cricket 2023 details, Legends League Cricket 2023 match, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi news, Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi in LLC, gambhir vs Afridi Legends Lague Cricket
Shahid Afridi shakes hand with Gautam Gambhir during coin toss at Legends League Cricket. (Image: @mufaddal_vohra)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have always made headlines together, be it on cricket field or be it post retirement. The duo once again hogged the limelight, but this time in a match of the Legends League Cricket in Doha on Friday.

While Gambhir is leading India Maharajas in the LLC, former Pakistan skipper has been trusted with the leadership duties at Asia Lions. The rivalry feud between the two started back in 2007 when Gambhir engaged in an on-field feud during a ODI in Kanpur.

However, with India choosing not to play bilateral cricket against Pakistan due to political issues of both countries, the rivalry shifted to social media after their retirement. Gambhir, for the unknown is currently a Bhartiya Janata Party MP.

Afridi recently served as interim Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman during the Pakistan vs New Zealand series at home. However, as soon as the picture surfaced on the internet netizens couldn’t keep calm.

Here are some of the reactions.

Besides India Maharajas and Asia Lions, the third team in tournament is World Giants, led by Aaron Finch.




Published Date: March 10, 2023 8:58 PM IST



Updated Date: March 10, 2023 9:19 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh