December 25, 2022, will now be remembered as a really big day for Group India because the KL Rahul-led facet fought their approach again to clinch victory within the second Check match towards Bangladesh in Dhaka. Chasing 145, Group India was on the verge of shedding the sport after Mehidy Hasan Miraz bought a five-wicket haul and dismantled India’s batting line-up. Nevertheless, Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) rose to the event and stitched an unbeaten 71-run partnership because the guests gained the match by three wickets. With this win, Group India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 within the collection.

A number of present and former cricketers took to Twitter to specific their feelings and congratulate Group India on an exciting win over Bangladesh.

“Excellent batting below strain by @ashwinravi99 and @ShreyasIyer15. Pure class. Effectively performed Group India! Have to have extra of such arduous fought video games to maintain this format ticking. One step nearer to the World Check Championship finals!” tweeted veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

“What a check match, the ebbs and flows. Nice commercial for the format. Units up an thrilling February collection resulting in the WTC ultimate. #INDvBAN #IndvAus,” tweeted former Australia batter Bradd Hogg.

“Essential match profitable partnership between @ShreyasIyer15 & @ashwinravi99 congratulations #TeamIndia However credit score goes to @BCBtigers as they gave robust combat, made 145 goal like 350+ #INDvsBangladesh,” tweeted former India pacer Munaf Patel.

Listed below are some tweets from the followers:

“Such a vital partnership between Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer. That is match profitable eighth wicket partnership for India. Effectively performed boys,” tweeted a fan.

“Participant of the Match : Ravi Ashwin. Ash Anna bought 6 wickets and performed a match profitable knock of 42 not out. Deserve the appreciation,” tweeted one other fan.

“God O God! What a clutch partnership by males of the second. #Ashwin Anna and #ShreyasIyer Saved India from enormous embarrassment! This victory will give extra questions than solutions,” tweeted one other fan.

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh had been on target for his or her first ever Check win towards their formidable neighbours earlier than Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Aswhin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run stand off 105 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) gave his all on option to a 5 wicket haul but it surely didn’t show to be sufficient.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the collection 2-0 to strengthen their probabilities of a second straight ultimate look within the World Check Championship.

