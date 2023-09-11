September 11, 2023

Twitter X Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match

The fans and even ex cricketers were quite happy with Rahul’s performance as they took to Twitter ‘X’ to appreciate the 31-year old’s knock.

IND vs PAK: Twitter ‘X’ Heaps Praise On KL Rahul After Fifty Against Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: People asked a lot of questions regarding KL Rahul’s selection in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup squad after recovering from a thigh injury and without proper playing time. But today, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper proved his critics wrong with a well-constructed half-century against Pakistan in an Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 match.

The match has moved onto to the Reserve Day as only 24 overs were played in the India innings and had to be called off due to rain. There was a delay of almost 2 hours on the resumption day but Rahul along with Kohli have brought up a much-needed 100-run partnership and India are well poised for 300+ score.

The fans and even ex cricketers were quite happy with Rahul’s performance as they took to Twitter ‘X’ to appreciate the 31-year old’s knock.

After 42 overs of play, India were batting at 264/2.










Source link

