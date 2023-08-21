August 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Twitterati Lavished Praise On Rinku Singh After India Beat Ireland In 2nd T20I

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Dekho, Dekho Woh Aa Gaya’: Twitterati Lavished Praise On Rinku Singh After India Beat Ireland In 2nd T20I

Rinku Singh utilized the penultimate over by hitting two sixes and one four. India collected 19 runs in the last ball.

Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh News, Rinku Singh Updates, Rinku Singh Pics, Rinku Singh Latest News, Rinku Singh India, Rinku Singh Indian Cricketer, Rinku Singh India, Rinku Singh for IND vs IRE, Rinku Singh

New Delhi: India debutant Rinku Singh, who has proved himself to be the game-changer for Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded Indian Premier League played a brilliant knock against Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday at Malahide.

The batter scored 38 runs in 21 balls and won player of the match for the first time. After his knock not only fans but his IPL franchise KKR also started hailing the batter for his knock, here are the viral reactions:

Gaikwad made 58 off 43 balls and shared a crucial 71-run partnership with Samson, who made a quick-fire 26-ball 40. Though it appeared that India was losing some momentum in the back-end of the innings, Rinku found his groove in a late burst to make 38 off 21 balls and with Shivam Dube being 22 not out, the duo hit 42 runs in last 12 balls to take India past 180.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

With Shreyas Iyer Set to Make Indias Asia Cup Squad; Toss-up Between Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav Likely

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

KL Rahul Likely to be Unavailable For India Squad For Asia Cup Due to Injury

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Ex-PCB Chief Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At BCCI After HCA Requests To Reschedule ODI World Cup Fixture

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

With Shreyas Iyer Set to Make Indias Asia Cup Squad; Toss-up Between Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav Likely

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

BCCI Official Opened Up On HCA Request To Reschedule World Cup Fixture

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights