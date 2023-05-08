Twitterati Reacts After Ishan Kishan Replaces KL Rahul For WTC Final 2023

Home

Sanju Samson is currently leading Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing season of Indian premier League and Ishan Kishan is also playing for his franchise Mumbai Indians.

New Delhi: On Monday, The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of injured KL Rahul for the upcoming World Test Championship Final 2023 which is set to be played at The Oval, London, England from June 7 to 11. Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, said BCCI in press release.

Twitter-verse started reacting after BCCI selected Ishan Kishan over Sanju Samson for World Test Championship Final, here are the viral reactions:

Why no Sanju Samson?? — Darshil Chheda – DC (@dada1991_dc) May 8, 2023

I would’ve selected Sanju Samson

Keeping in mind

Skills required to face those 4 bowlers

It was indeed simple equation with that.

By inserting kishan

Selectors have implied that ks Bharath won’t be playing. — Aravind (@seamswingspin) May 8, 2023

Really BCCI ⛔️has some personal issue with Sanju Samson🔥🔥 Selectors 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 — Sid Sidharth (@SidSidharthnew) May 8, 2023

Why Not Sanju Samson ? Who is a great wicket keeper and consistant Batsman who is performing day by day better — Mughalzada Akhtar Mirza (@akhtermirza92) May 8, 2023

They need somebody who has wicket keeping skills .may be sanju samson would have been a good choice — Rabinarayan Swain (@GrowthPer) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile Sanju Samson to Selectors: pic.twitter.com/2zOQvtC1Q2 — Rambo (@sniggy1992) May 8, 2023

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.















