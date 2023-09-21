September 21, 2023

Twitterati Reacts After Mohammad Hafeez Resigns From Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee

Pakistan is yet to announce the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup and ahead of that Mohammad Hafeez announced resignation from Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee.

Karachi: Former Pakistan cricket Mohammed Hafeez’s resignation from the  Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee sparks speculations among the fans. Hafeez announced his resignation just after the Pakistan Cricket Board meeting for the squad of the upcoming ODI World Cup which will be played in India from October 5.

Hafeez took his twitter to announce that he has resigned from Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee, here is the tweet:

“I decided to leave Pakistan cricket technical committee. I served as honorary member. I would like to thank Zaka Ashraf sb for giving me this opportunity. I m always available whenever Zaka Ashraf sb need my honest suggestions for Pakistan cricket. My best wishes for Pakistan cricket as always. Pakistan Zindabad” tweeted Hafeez.

The former Pakistan all-rounder was appointed to the PCB Cricket Technical Committee on 2nd August 2023 and he resigned just after 51 days. Twitterati started speculating that something is very wrong happening in Pakistan Cricket, here are the reactions:

Hafeez made his international debut for Pakistan in 2003 in an ODI match against Bangladesh. He went on to play 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring over 12,000 runs and taking over 250 wickets across all three formats. Hafeez retired from international cricket in January 2022, after a career that spanned over 18 years.










