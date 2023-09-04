Twitterati Wishes Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan For Baby Child

Twitterati Wishes Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan For Baby Child3 min read
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a private ceremony in 2021.
New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah became his father on Monday and the bowler flew away from Sri Lanka to Mumbai to attend the birth of his newborn. The 29 old speedster’ was blessed with a baby boy and named his son ‘Angad Jasprit Bumrah’.
Twitterati started congratulating the pacer after he shared the first glimpse of his baby on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️” captioned Bumrah.
Here is how twitterati wished India speedster:
#JaspritBumrah & #SanjanaGanesan Blessed With The Baby BOY✨
Welcome Angad Jasprit Bumrah❤️ pic.twitter.com/ISzdFMaEHt
— Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) September 4, 2023
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 & @SanjanaGanesan ❤️
Welcome ” Angad Jasprit Bumrah ” pic.twitter.com/s4qSfkYJJk
— Prabakaran Raja (@MPrabakaranRaja) September 4, 2023
Congratulations Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan as they were blessed with a baby.
– Name is “Angad Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Twfwv50sCg
— Mr Tajamul (@taju_dar) September 4, 2023
Congratulations Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan as they were blessed with a baby.
– Name is “Angad Jasprit Bumrah”. #Bumrah #son #Congratulations #Mother pic.twitter.com/r38PLRQJRE
— Game On (@pika_yar) September 4, 2023
Congratulations Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan as they were blessed with a baby
“Angad Jasprit Bumrah”#ViratKohli #Bumrah #INDvsPAK #ShubmanGill #Bumrah #SanjanaGanesan #JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #SanjanaGanesan #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/YoiGjgsF5b
— BABA (@Naman11807058) September 4, 2023
After India vs Pakistan match washed away India will lock horns against Nepal and this will be the do or die clash for Nepal and India but if the clash washed out due to rain India will directly go into Super 4. India will play the match without Jasprit Bumrah
