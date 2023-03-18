Twitteratis Call KL Rahuls Match-Winning Knock Bhagwan Impact After India Beat Australia In 1st ODI

Home

Twitteratis Call KL Rahul’s Match-Winning Knock ‘Bhagwan Impact’ After India Beat Australia In 1st ODI

KL Rahul scored 75 not out and put together 108 runs with Ravindra Jadeja as India defeated Australia by five wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

KL Rahul celebrates after India’s win (L) and with wife Athiya Shetty at Mahabaleshwar Temple. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: KL Rahul scored a brilliant unbeaten 75 under pressure and put together a century stand wt Ravindra Jadeja to steer India to a hard-fought victory against Australia in the first ODI on Friday. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a below-par 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 before Rahul came to the rescue with a 91-ball knock including seven fours and a six. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 45.

Soon after, Rahul guided India to victory, Twitter erupted with netizens calling it a ‘Bhagwan impact’. Rahul had visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain last month with newly-wedded wife Athiya Shetty, just after India’s third Test match against Australia in Indore.

It was also during the same time when Rahul was being criticised for non-performance in Tests. Here are some of the tweets.

Puja Path role Bhagwan impact Well played KL Rahul #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/cxclc4BFTp — VECTOR⁴⁵️ (@Vector_45R) March 17, 2023

KL Rahul to Venkatesh Prasad after today’s performance #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/4PckCvdNzm — SwatKat (@swatic12) March 17, 2023

Not only Rahul, but his senior Virat Kohli was also seen with his family visiting temples quite a few times whenever the former India skipper gets a break from cricket. And the result is in front of us as the swashbuckling right-hander got his form back with five centuries across formats in the last six months.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul What a comeback from both of them#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/TP9GD62oFG — Ram Rathore (@RamRath37539162) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Rahul’s match-winning knock also garnered his praise from the former India cricketers with Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman leading the way.

Any bhala toh sab bhala.

Great all round show by Jaddu and top knock from KL Rahul. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/npoS1E1zaS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2023

A very impressive win from Team India. The bowlers were brilliant to get Australia all out for 188 after they were 129/2 before the 20 overs# and in the run chase KL Rahul’s composure under pressure was the key and that partnership with Jadeja was spectacular. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/8K4pKKrnZy — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 17, 2023

India will face Australia in second and third ODIs on March 19 and 22 in Visakhapatnam and Chepauk respectively. Following India's ODI series against Australia, Rahul will be seen leading Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.












