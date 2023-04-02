10.4 C
New York

Twitterverse Erupts as Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Twitterverse Erupts as Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians

Kohli getting big runs always means social media buzzing with his name and as the 34-year old smashed all around the park, quite obviously the fans just couldn’t stop drooling over their most loved player.

virat kohli 82, virat kohli rcb, virat kohli news, virat kohli latest news, ipl 2023, indian premier league, today ipl match, rcb vs mi 2023, tata ipl 2023, mumbai indians, rcb team 2023, ipl 2023 live score, ipl live cricket score, ipl 2023 rcb vs mi, rcb vs mi match today, rcb vs mi live cricket score, mi team 2023, royal challengers bangalore vs mumbai indians, royal challengers bangalore, virat kohli, rohit sharma
Twitterverse Erupts as Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: There was no stopping Royal Challengers Bangalore on super Sunday as Virat Kohli announced his return back to the cash-rich league in style by scoring a match-winning knock of 82 against Mumbai Indians in RCB’s first match of the 2023 IPL season at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up a challenging total of 171, thanks to Tilak Verma’s 46-ball 84. In reply, openers Kohli and du Plessis were on song as they stitched up a 100-run partnership and then going onto clinch the match by 8 wickets. Captain Faf du Plessis scored 73 off 43 balls before Kohli smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 82 in a one-sided run-chase.

Kohli getting big runs always means social media buzzing with his name and as the 34-year old smashed all around the park, quite obviously the fans just couldn’t stop drooling over their most loved player.

RCB captain du Plessis was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant innings and now the Bangalore side shift their focus to the Kolkata Knight Riders match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.




Published Date: April 2, 2023 11:32 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

. 1

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

. 1