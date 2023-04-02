Home

Twitterverse Erupts as Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians

Kohli getting big runs always means social media buzzing with his name and as the 34-year old smashed all around the park, quite obviously the fans just couldn’t stop drooling over their most loved player.

Twitterverse Erupts as Virat Kohli Kick-Start IPL 2023 With Match-Winning 82 Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: There was no stopping Royal Challengers Bangalore on super Sunday as Virat Kohli announced his return back to the cash-rich league in style by scoring a match-winning knock of 82 against Mumbai Indians in RCB’s first match of the 2023 IPL season at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up a challenging total of 171, thanks to Tilak Verma’s 46-ball 84. In reply, openers Kohli and du Plessis were on song as they stitched up a 100-run partnership and then going onto clinch the match by 8 wickets. Captain Faf du Plessis scored 73 off 43 balls before Kohli smashed an unbeaten 49-ball 82 in a one-sided run-chase.

Virat Kohli scored 82* vs Mumbai Indians as a tribute to his masterclass of 82* against Pakistan in T20 WC 2022 #RCBvMI | #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/zf6wrY45zt — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) April 2, 2023

What an innings from Virat Kohli. He scored unbeatan 82* runs from 49 balls against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 in successful run chase. The King Kohli stand in run chase for RCB – The chase master, The best. pic.twitter.com/vv6lxCynqg — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 2, 2023

Dhoni Finishes of in style to Kohli finishes of in style. It’s being 12 years. Thank you for this wonderful night @imVkohli ❤️#RCBvMI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VPSDvYLm59 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 2, 2023

RCB captain du Plessis was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant innings and now the Bangalore side shift their focus to the Kolkata Knight Riders match on Thursday at the Eden Gardens.











