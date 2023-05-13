 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
27.2 C
New York

Twitterverse Hails Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan For Valiant Knock Against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Twitterverse Hails Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan For Valiant Knock Against Mumbai Indians

Chasing a mammoth 219 target, the defending champions kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and Rashid Khan provided the much needed push in the run-chase.

Rashid Khan, Rashid Khan knock, Rashid Khan against MI, MI vs GT, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023
IPL 2023: Twitterverse Hails Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan For Valiant Knock Against Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Rashid Khan did give a big scare to Mumbai Indians on Friday during the run-chase as the Afghan international’s valiant knock almost led Gujarat Titans over the finishing line at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai held their nerves till the very end to seal a 27-run victory at their own backyard.

Chasing a mammoth 219 target, the defending champions kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and Rashid Khan provided the much needed push in the run-chase. The fans were heavily impressed by Rashid’s dedication as the 24-year old didn’t give up despite of repeated limping and cramps and stitched up an unbeaten 32-ball 79, which included 3 boundaries and as many as 10 maximums. With this knock, he has now the highest individual score in IPL history, while batting at number 8. He also contributed with the ball by picking up 4 wickets and gave away only 30 runs in his 4 overs of spell.

”Felt like from our team only he (Rashid) turned up. The way he batted, the way he bowled, it was tremendous”, Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya spoke highly of the leg-spinner at the post-match presentation.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

s

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights