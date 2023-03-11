Home

Twitterverse Heaps Praise on Shafali Verma as Her Blitzkrieg Powers Delhi Capitals to 10-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants

A sensational fifer from Marizanne Kapp (5-15) helped Delhi Capitals restrict Gujarat Giants to 105 and in the run-chase, Shafali and Lanning chased down the total in just 7.1 overs, which is just 43 balls.

Navi Mumbai: Delhi Capitals’ star batter Shafali Verma was in unstoppable form on Saturday as her 28-ball 76 propelled the Meg Lanning-led side to a famous 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the Women’s Premier League.

The social media has been buzzing with Shafali Verma as she trended all over the internet, specially in Twitter and the fans just can’t get enough of the fabulous knock they witnessed.

Top class domination by #ShafaliVerma 💥👏🏻💯🙌🏻🏏 76* runs from just 28 balls while chasing 106 runs, Delhi finished the game in 7.1 overs. Top class destructive innings 🏏💥#GGvDC #TATAWPL #WomensIPL pic.twitter.com/189CxhJh0L — Akash patel (@Akashpatel233) March 11, 2023

Shafali Verma, the dominance. 76* runs from just 28 balls while chasing 106 runs, Delhi finished the game in 7.1 overs, She is changing Women’s cricket in India. pic.twitter.com/1YhxxpSRdd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2023

You all can dunk on Shifu all you want But she is one of the best freaking players out there Class act that Shafali Verma 💙 #WPL2023#WPL | #TATAWPL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/tLS5YJRjhv — Krish (@archer_KC14) March 11, 2023

Highest runs within PP in IPL/WPL – 105 – KKR vs RCB, 2017

100 – CSK vs KXIP, 2014

90 – CSK vs MI, 2015

87 – Suresh Raina vs KXIP, 2014

87 – DCW vs GG, 2022* Brutal innings from Shafali Verma 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8wFhi0LSP — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ (@Inside_Out_3) March 11, 2023

Apart from Kapp, the likes of Shikha Pandey (3-26) and Radha Yadav (1-19) also picked crucial wickets at different stages as Delhi Capitals restricted Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in 20 overs. On the other hand, Kim Garth (32 not out off 37), Georgia Wareham (22 off 25) and Harleen Deol (20 off 14) were the only ones to make vital contributions to Gujarat.

Chasing a paltry total, Shafali Verma demolished Gujarat Giants’ bowlers by hitting them all around the park during her explosive knock. Her opening partner and skipper Meg Lanning was happy to play the second fiddle during her 21 not out off 15.











