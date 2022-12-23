Runners-up Haryana has lodged a protest in opposition to winners Tamil Nadu for fielding two gamers with BWF IDs from UAE within the blended staff finals of the Yonex Dawn forty fifth Junior Nationwide Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar.

The 2 gamers — Dhiren Ayyappan and Dev Ayyappan — performed a significant position within the closing as they beat the pairing of Budhwar Anshul and Singh Manraj 22-20 21-15 within the boys doubles to assist Tamil Nadu beat Haryana 3-2 and carry the trophy on Tuesday.

In protest, the Haryana junior staff wrote a letter to the chief referee Uday Sane, apprising him of the problem and demanding that the Tamil Nadu staff be disqualified.

“As per BAI, no foreign player can participate in the team championship of National championships. Thus looking into the circumstances, the Tamil Nadu team must be disqualified and the Haryana Junior team may please be declared winner,” Haryana Junior staff supervisor Devender Kharb stated in his letter.

Nevertheless, each Dhiren and Dev additionally possess Badminton Affiliation of India (BAI) IDs as effectively.

In 2021, one other participant Nikhar Garg’s request for participation in All India rating tournaments was rejected by BAI as he had a BWF ID from Badminton England.

“It is a matter of eligibility, which is BAI’s domain. BAI sends entries and we look after the technical side of it. It is difficult to find out or disqualify a player because both these players have Indian passports, Adhaar cards and BAI IDs,” Sane instructed PTI.

Based on a supply, following the incident the governing physique has set December 31 as a deadline for gamers to give up their overseas BWF ID to take part within the All-Indian rating, nationwide and state tournaments.

“BAI came out with a directive yesterday that players who have BWF ID from other countries should surrender it by December 31 or else they will not be eligible to participate in the domestic tournaments,” the supply stated.

The person occasions are at present underway within the forty fifth Junior Nationwide Badminton Championships.