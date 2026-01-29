– Lt. Col. Chris Fogt (Bobsled Head Coach)
– Lt. Col. Garrett Hines (Bobsled Coach)
– Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock (Bobsled Coach)
– Sgt. Frank Del Duca (Bobsled)
– Spc. Azaria Hill (Bobsled)
– Staff Sgt. Deedra Irwin (Biathlon)
– Spc. Sean Doherty (Biathlon)
– Sgt. Ben Loomis (Nordic Combined)
– Pvt. Spencer Howe (Pairs Figure Skating)
– Cpl. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Bobsled Alternate)
– Spc. Dana Kellogg (Luge Doubles Alternate)
A: The U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to compete at the elite, international level in their sports alongside teammates who share their mission of service. The training and dedication learned as an Army Soldier translates to their athletic careers — plus the support of the broader Army team is impossible to replicate elsewhere. WCAP provides coaching, facilities, and support so that Soldiers can compete in sports such as biathlon, bobsled, Nordic combined, figure skating, and more. Q: How long have Army Soldier-athletes competed at the international level?
A: Although the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) was officially established in 1997, the U.S. Army has been training athletes for over 75 years, sending more than 600 Soldiers to the Summer and Winter Games, earning more than 120 medals for the United States in various sports. Q: Which sports will U.S. Army Soldier-athletes compete in at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy?
A: At the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, U.S. Army Soldier-athletes and coaches will take part in bobsled, biathlon, Nordic combined, and figure skating. Additional Soldier-athletes will serve as alternates in bobsled and luge. Q: Are World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) athletes still full-time U.S. Army Soldiers?
A: Yes, WCAP Soldier-athletes are first and foremost Soldiers. The training and dedication learned as an Army Soldier translates to their athletic careers — plus the support of the broader Army team is impossible to replicate elsewhere. They also conduct mandatory training and other tasks to ensure they maintain a high standard of readiness to serve. Q: Where can I learn more about opportunities in the U.S. Army, including the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)?
A: To learn more about opportunities in the U.S. Army — including opportunities with the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) and other careers — visit GoArmy.com. About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army’s national marketing, marketing research and analysis, and accessions analysis organization. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice. About the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP): WCAP Soldier-athletes come from all components of the Army–Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard–and hone their skills with top military and civilian coaches at state-of-the-art training centers in Fort Carson, Colo., and across the country. WCAP Soldiers also participate in community outreach activities, such as hosting clinics, speaking to high school and college students, and meeting with professional sports teams. For more information on WCAP, visit GoArmy.com/world-class-athlete-program. SOURCE U.S. Army
