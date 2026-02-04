The tour, which will feature an innovative fight card-style format, combines inspirational storytelling with urgent humanitarian action. Khamzat Chimaev, ranked #3 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and known for his dominant performances in the octagon and his unwavering commitment to his faith, will share his journey from refugee to world-class athlete, emphasizing the role of faith in overcoming adversity. “Khamzat’s story embodies the resilience and strength we see every day in the communities we serve,” said Sheikh Abdirahman Kariye, CEO of the Human Development Fund. “He understands firsthand the struggles of displacement and the power of community support. This partnership allows us to channel that inspiration into real, tangible relief for families who need it most.” All proceeds from the “Faith of a Champion” tour will support HDF’s comprehensive humanitarian programs, including:
- Emergency relief for displaced families in crisis zones
- Orphan care and sponsorship programs
- Food security and nutrition initiatives
- Medical aid and healthcare services
- Education and community development projects
