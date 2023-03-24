Home

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Plays Cricket With T20 World Cup 2022 Winners | Watch Viral Video

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted playing cricket with the England cricket team at his 10 Downing Street residence. The British PM welcomed the T20 World Cup 2023 winning team. Captain Jos Buttler along with Sam Curran, coach Matthew Mott, and some other players was seen at Sunak’s home on Wednesday.

The PM has been spotted playing cricket with the World Cup-winning team Champions like Sam Curran, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills, and Chris Jordan was at his residence in London. The video went viral on Social media in no time, here is the video:

Never in doubt ☝@CJordan nicks off the PM with a beauty after a working over from @CurranSM‘s left arm spin 🔥 Big send off as well 👀pic.twitter.com/JGTEwQiLx5 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) March 23, 2023

“As both Prime Minister and a lifelong cricket fan it was a pleasure to welcome members of the victorious World Cup-winning side and young cricketers from the ACE programme to Number 10. This is a hugely exciting time for English cricket, with success on the field across all formats and the Ashes taking place in England this summer. Cricket is a sport for everyone and I know that the success of the team will inspire kids from all backgrounds to get involved in the game. We’re backing that up with over £600million for school sports and a new requirement for all schools to provide a minimum of two hours of PE a week,” issued the PM later after this video.











