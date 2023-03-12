7.5 C
New York

Umpire Reverses Own Decision During UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Game; Gets Social Media Flak

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 9 min.
.


The incident happened during the fifth over of the Mumbai Indians innings when Hayley Matthews was given out, LBW, off the bowling of Sophie Ecclestone.

The DRS review that created all the controversy. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In one of the rarest of cases, the third umpire has reversed his own decision during the UP Warriorz versus Mumbai Indians encounter in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the fifth over during the Mumbai Indians innings. Sophie Ecclestone bowled a slider and the ball dipped at the last moment, nearly ending up as yorker. Hayley Mathews tried to go for a flick but had to face the bat straight at the last moment to block the ball.

From a normal eye, it clearly looked that the ball hit the bat first after before hitting the boot. Ecclestone went for the appeal and convinced Alysa Healy to go upstairs.

However, to everyone’s surprise, television umpire, Chirra Ravikanthreddy, gave Matthews out stating that the ball has hit the boot first as ball tracking proved that it is going to hit the middle stump.

The Mumbai Indians opener was left into disbelief and didn’t move out of the ground. She had a chat with Healy and Ecclestone and asked the on-field umpires to have another go at the replays.

Ravikanthreddy had a long look at the replays this time and reversed his decision to not out. Meanwhile the poor decision-making from Ravikanthreddy didn’t go down well with the netizens.

Here are some of the tweets.

However, Matthews didn’t last long as the all-rounder gave a simple return catch to Sophie Ecclestone to be out for 17.




Published Date: March 12, 2023 10:08 PM IST



Updated Date: March 12, 2023 10:37 PM IST







