IPL 2023: Umran Malik Takes Cheeky Dig At Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Clash

Umran Malik played just seven games in IPL 2023 and took five wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Umran Malik had a great IPL 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik gave a cheeky reply to the broadcaster before their final IPL 2023 games against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, stating that it is not easy to maintain consistency in pace when he hadn’t bowled regularly in this edition.

One of SRH’s emerging talents in IPL 2023, Umran was given seven games in the ongoing edition and took just five wickets. He was however, included in the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

“In the last year, I played all games and had overs under my belt. This time I didn’t play as many games and have taken only five wickets.. I’ve not been playing but maintained working hard and believe in it. Hopefully, I’ll do well,” Umran said on Sunday.

Asked how he maintained to keep up with the same pace despite sitting out for so long, Umran came up with a reply that no one would have likes. “When you bowl only two overs, it’s not easy to load up and bowl at full pace consistently. I’ve been trying to hit good areas,” he said.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game. Mayank Agarwal and Umran were back in the playing eleven for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai brought in Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen.

MI Vs SRH Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.















