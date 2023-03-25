Home

IPL 2023: Uncapped Australian All-Rounder Matthew Short Replaces Jonny Bairstow At Punjab Kings

Matthew Short, representing Adelaide Strikers, was the player of the series in the Big Bash League this season.

Matthew Short played for Adelaide Strikers in BBL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australian all-rounder Matthew Short will be replacing injured Jonny Bairstow at Punjab Kings in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that starts on March 31.

“We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement,” Punjab Kings tweeted on Saturday.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE 🚨 We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement. #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/NnUMjCe8jV — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 25, 2023

England wicketkeeper-batter Bairstow sustained an injury in September last year while playing golf with friends in Yorkshire when he slipped and suffered multiple fractures in fibula. He broke his left leg and left ankle and also damaged ligament. A plate had to be inserted when Bairstow underwent surgery few days later.

Since then, the right-hander has never been in competitive action, missing the T20 World Cup for England. He also missed England’s tours to Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh. He was also scheduled to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20.

In IPL 2022, Bairstow played 11 matches for Punjab Kings and scored 253 runs with two half-centuries. As Short is concerned, the right-hander was the highest run-getter in BBL with 458 runs. His best show was an unbeaten 100 when Adelaide Strikers chased 230 to beat Hobart Hurricanes. Short is also a part-time off-spinner and took 11 wickets in the BBL.











